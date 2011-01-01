Create online Quiz Contests, Assessments and Interviews over Live HD Video
Conduct Interactive Quiz contests and Interviews over HD Video with Multiple Contestants From Anywhere in the world!
QuizzitLive is a comprehensive, web-based platform that empowers you to create, organize, and webcast live interactive quiz contest online seamlessly. Whether you're an educator, a business professional, or an entertainment enthusiast, QuizzitLive offers a one-stop solution to engage your audience through interactive, quizzing over live video!
QuizzitLive events happen over an inbuilt video conferencing functionality. So no third party complex integration or payments plan required.
Quizmaster/Host has complete control of the contestants video/audio and not allowing contestants to sidestep with functionalities like "no-tab-switching", "no self audio/video muting" and even terminating a participant.
QuizzitLive is designed to be engaging, fun and interactive with option to use multiple exciting Game Rounds in a single event. Option to schedule maximum audio/video questions eliminating the possibility of searching answers via search engines.
Group contestants into teams with upto 3 contestants in one team. Each team member joins from his/her own device and team members can discuss privately before submitting answer.
LiveCast the Quiz contest to your chosen Youtube channel
Quiz session is recovered automatically in case Quiz Master or Contestant gets disconnected at the middle of a session due to network issues.
Schedule up to 2 Quiz sessions per month
Buy a pack of 6 Quiz events. Use within 90 days.
Schedule up to 30 quiz contest in an year
We can help customize a plan that best suits your needs. Please contact us at the below mentioned contacts
Contact us to create and conduct your live interactive quizzing event over HD video conference. We can be reached at the following handles
X: https://x.com/quizzit_live , https://x.com/CentonSM
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quizzitlive_official/
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/quizzitlive
Email: connect@quizzit.in, sales@centon.in
C/O Centon Innovations LLP, Om Tower, Chowringee Road, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal, India